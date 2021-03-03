Senate elections: Rasheed says opposition won’t pull off any surprise

ISLAMABAD : With high-stakes polling for the 37 Senate seats underway, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has hoped that the ruling PTI’s candidate on a Senate seat from Islamabad Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would win the contest.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote at the National Assembly, he took a dig at the 11-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) saying they band together whenever elections are around. Their so-called allaince won’t last long, he said.

“These people won’t pull off any surprise. Political death writ large on their faces,” the minister said. They had bragged about ousting the government before the Senate elections and gave the impression that they have already won, he added.

It would have been better, if senators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had also been elected unopposed, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed opined. He said people who lose election doesn’t accept defeat.