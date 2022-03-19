Selected PM Imran has no legal, moral justification to remain in power: Shazia Marri

Islamabad, MAR 19 /DNA/ – Central Information Secretary of PPP-P and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that Selected Prime Minister Imran Khan has no legal and moral justification to remain in power and even, he has been lost the trust of his own party’s lawmakers.

This she said in a statement issued hereon today. Shazia Marri said that every decision and order passed by Prime Minister Imran Khan would be reckoned illegal. The Selected Prime Minister and his cabinet’s time has ended up and the names of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal Minister of Interior Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed and Assistants of Prime Minister should be put on the Exit Control List (ECL) because they might be fly abroad after losing no-trust motion.

She added that bureaucracy Should not follow the orders of Imran Khan and Puppets were becoming dictators so they became the target of revenge of democracy.