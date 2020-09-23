Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Selected PM has failed to solve Pakistan’s problems: Shehbaz

| September 23, 2020
LAHORE  —  The ‘selected’ PM has failed to solve the problems of Pakistan, said PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif. He was addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday.

“You made so many promises of developing the nation and bringing the prices down but everyone can see how much progress we have made,” he remarked.

The way things have been running needs to be changed. Otherwise, no one will be able to save Pakistan.

This is the height of injustice. The FIA and IB are active now and innocent people are being ‘harassed’ by the agencies, Shehbaz claimed.

