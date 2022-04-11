Secy Info for capacity building of maximum officials

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 /DNA/ – Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Monday underlined the need for augmenting the numbers of training courses for officers and officials of the ministry and its attached departments to enhance overall performance.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of 3rd ex-cadre training course, she proposed to make the capacity building courses mandatory for all the officials of ministry and its attached departments.

The secretary said only those officials should be considered for promotion who got training under such courses.

She appreciated the Information Service Academy (ISA) for conducting capacity building courses to improve the performance of officials.

On the occasion, as many as 16 officials from attached departments of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were given certificates on completing the refresher course.

The refresher course was a three-month capacity building programme, which included workshops, hands-on trainings, lectures on different issues, discussions and debriefings, and visits to the media houses and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) in the Federal Capital.

The indoor graduation ceremony was also attended by the higher officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Director Training ISA Ghazala Ambreen shared the details of training courses conducted from January 17 to April 11.

Director General ISA Saeed Javed extended gratitude to the Secretary Information for providing support to the institution for conducting capacity building trainings of the officials and officers of the ministry and its attached departments.