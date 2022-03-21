Security forces kill four terrorists in Bloro, Bajaur District: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, MAR 21 /DNA/ – Terrorists fired on security forces in Bloro, Bajaur District. Own troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, four terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. During intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar lshtiaq (age 44 years, resident of Nowshera) and Sepoy Kamran (age 21 years, resident of Orakzai), after having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat. Due to terrorists’ fire 3 innocent civilians (Asmat, Ilham and Bahadur) also embraced shahadat. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent citizens further strengthen our resolve.