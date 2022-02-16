Security Forces conducts operation near Buleda, Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, FEB 16: /DNA/ – On 16 February 2022, based on information of presence of Terrorists’ Hideout in general area Injirkan Range near Buleda, Balochistan, Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peac e in Balochistan. Once the troops started clearance operation in the area, Terrorists tried to escape from their camp and opened fire onto security forces. 6 x Terrorists have been killed in ensuing heavy exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces in District Kech. In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered .Operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.