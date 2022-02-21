Security forces conduct operation in District Kohlu

RAWALPINDI /DNA/ – Based on intelligence information about presence of Terrorists in a Hideout near District Kohlu, Balochistan, Security forces conducted a clearance operation in the area. As soon as troops started cordoning the area, Terrorists, while fleeing the hideout, opened indiscriminate fire. During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, Captain Haider Abbas embraced shahadat in pursuit of the terrorists. A deliberate follow up operation, however, continues in the area to deal with the perpetrators who have suffered casualties but were able to escape into nearby mountains.Security forces operations to eliminate the terrorists will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace in Balochistan.Namaz e Janaza of Shaheed Capt Haider Abbas was offered at Karachi. Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed attended the funeral. Serving officers, soldiers, relatives of Shaheed and large no of people attended the Namaz e Janaza. Shaheed was buried with complete military honour.