Secretary General OIC visits COMSTECH

DNA

Islamabad, Dec 12 (COMSTECH): The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, visited COMSTECH along with his ten-member delegation on Monday. Senior officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs accompanied the OIC delegation.

The Coordinator General COMSTECH, H. E. Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, along with his team extended a very warm reception to the Secretary General and his team. Prof. Choudhary briefed the Secretary General about COMSTECH establishment, vision and mission, past achievements, current programs and future plans. He also conducted an orientation visit of the delegation to the COMSTECH facility and briefed on the state of the art training facilities available at COMSTECH for the capacity building of OIC states.

During the presentation of the COMSTECH report by the Coordinator General, the Secretary General of OIC discussed different COMSTECH programs and their impact on the development of the science and technology collaboration among the OIC member states. He also shared insightful thoughts and recommendations for the inclusion in COMSTECH future plans.

Mr. Taha appreciated the current COMSTECH programs: COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence, Palestine program, Yemen program, Africa program in health, fellowships program, COMSTECH-IFS research grants program, COMSTECH-ICGEB cooperation program, COMSTECH-TWAS Science in exile program, Research fellowships for OIC LDCs program, and capacity building webinars, workshops, conferences and exhibitions.