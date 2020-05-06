Second phase of CPEC will start soon: Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa

ISLAMABAD (DNA) – China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority chairman and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Lieutenant General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said that project is a reality and there is no obstacle in it.

Talking to a delegation of journalists in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said, “I have been given additional responsibility as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media and I will do my best to improve the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to the best of my ability and experience.”

The CPECA chairman said that plans have been made for speedy completion of both the routes from Khanjrab to Gwadar and in the next few months the remaining sections include major road construction projects.

“CPEC is a national project,” he said and added it second phase is important which would start soon. He said the second phase of the project focuses on agriculture, industry, trade, science and technology.

Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa went on to say that the activation of economic zones in all the four provinces is a priority, adding that the project related to the development of Gwadar also in the second phase. “Pak-China Joint Cooperation Committee meeting to be held soon,” he said.