Chaudhry brothers move LHC against NAB chairman’s jurisdiction

LAHORE (DNA) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Husain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Wednesday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman’s jurisdiction.

Chaudhry brothers filed a petition in the LHC against the anti-corruption watchdog and alleged that the NAB is involved in political engineering.

Chaudhry brothers have taken the stance that courts have already issued verdicts regarding the anti-graft body’s erroneous way of conducting investigations.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has reopened 19-year-old assets beyond means case against us in which the anti-corruption watchdog failed to prove anything earlier, Chaudhry brothers maintained.