SC issues notice to PM Imran over attending lawyers’ event

ISLAMABAD, OCT 12 (DNA) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has on Monday issued notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan over attending a lawyers’ event at the Convention Center.

The apex court also issued notices to the attorney general of Pakistan, Punjab advocate general, Convention Center in-charge and concerned ministries. The verdict was forwarded to Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to form a bench over the matter.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said in his remarks that Imran Khan is the prime minister of the entire country, not a particular group, while asking that why the premier is misusing the national resources.

“PM Imran Khan attended the ceremony at the Convention Center in personal capacity and supported a particular group. Convention Center in-charge must inform that who paid the expenses of the event.”

Punjab Additional Advocate General Qasim Chohan said every political party has a wing and Article 17 allows rallies. Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked, “The status of prime minister is very big, it would have been a different thing had the event been organized at a private hotel but it was held at the tax payers’ venue

“Punjab advocate general has his own responsibilities and he participated in such activities which were not related to him. How can he do that? The Convention Center is not a private property. Can a SC judge hold the event of lawyers’ panel?”

The court told the additional advocate general that he is the principal law officer of the province and might lose his job over the matter. = DNA

