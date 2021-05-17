SAPM Zulfi Bukhari resigns over allegations

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari has resigned from his post over allegations made against him in Rawalpindi Ring Road inquiry.

The SAPM, who is known as Zulfi Bukhari, made the announcement on Twitter.

Bukhari said that he resigned from the post as PM Imran Khan has always maintained that a person named in an inquiry should resign from public office till, he or she are cleared of charges.

“My prime minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges. Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies,” said Bukhari.

The SAPM, who is a close confidante of PM Imran Khan, reiterated that he has nothing to do with Rawalpindi Ring Road or any ongoing Real Estate project of the country.

However, he urged that the “inquiry should be done by capable personnel” and backed the idea of “judicial inquiry” of the project.

“I’m here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the prime minister and his vision. I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any inquiry,” said the SAPM.

Last week, the Punjab government removed six mid-career officers over their alleged involvement in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, a report in The News said.

An inquiry had been held at the highest level in the provincial government after which it emerged that changes had been made to the actual plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road to create new road infrastructures.