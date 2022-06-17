Sanjrani calls for bolstering trade, defence ties with Turkey

ISLAMABAD, JUN 17 /DNA/ – Pakistan and Turkiye (formerly Turkey) have underlined the need for enhanced cooperation in the areas of trade, culture and defence. Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further improve bilateral ties and support each other at various regional and international fora. This was discussed at a meeting between Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Turkish Ambassador Mr Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, who paid a farewell call on Chairman Senate here at Parliament House on Friday. Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi was also present during the meeting.

The Senate Chairman congratulated the Turkiye Envoy on the successful completion of his term as Ambassador and wished him well for his future endeavours. Sanjrani commended the role of the visiting dignitary in cementing Pakistan-Turkiye linkages.

The regional situation, issues of mutual interest and bilateral ties, were discussed in the meeting.

Welcoming the Turkiye Envoy, the Chairman said that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed deep-rooted relations which needed to be further broadened for the mutual benefit of the two countries. Pakistan and Turkiye have longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between the two countries, he added. Sanjrani emphasised the need for expanding cooperation in the fields of trade, IT and defence.

The meeting stressed the need for the exchange of Parliamentary delegations between the two countries.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi also appreciated the role played by H.E Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul for bringing the government and people of both countries close together. The people of Pakistan have a special niche in their hearts for the Turkiye brotherhood. Relation between the two countries needs to be further enhanced at the public level, he maintained. Mr Mustafa Yurdakul called for strengthening bilateral relations and hoped that the new generation of the two countries will take bilateral connections to new heights.

The Chairman Senate also presented a commemorative shield and souvenir to Mr Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul.=DNA

