Saleem Haider pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

ATTOCK, JUNE 21 (DNA) – Pakistan People’s Party Former State Minister for Defence Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said the country needs vision of Benazir Bhutto to pull the country out of the political and economic crises. In a statement on 67th birthday of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on Sunday, he said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was striving to strengthen democracy in the country.

He said both Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto were following the philosophy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He said the workers and leadership of the party would even sacrifice their lives for the mission and ideology of their assassinated leadership.

Saleem Haider said the nation was missing the sagacious leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as the country is facing extraordinary internal and external challenges in the backdrop of Covid-19, locust attacks, inflation, unemployment, and a nose-diving economy, where national growth rate has decreased to minus level.

He said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto continued her struggle despite loss of her great father and two brothers for the people’s rights fighting against two brutal dictators finally defeating them through peaceful political agitation.

He said that though Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was not present physically among us but her vision and philosophy remained as the key and guiding light towards the glittering future of our nation.

Sardar Saleem Haider pledged that his PPP would strictly follow and adhere to the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for strengthening of the democracy, rule of law and the Constitution, respect to human rights, eradication of poverty and an egalitarian society. DNA

===============================