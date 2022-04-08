Sajjad Ambassador Haider meets President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

ISLAMABAD, APR 8 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan held a meeting with the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the Presidential Palace. Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei was also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, the two sides took stock of the existing level of bilateral relations and future cooperation prospects, particularly in the economic spheres.

The honourable President emphasized the importance of developing cooperation with Pakistan to strengthen the partnership, expressed satisfaction over the progress of establishing Joint Venture for manufacturing tractors in Pakistan and conveyed readiness to broaden the economic contents of cooperation. The President also shared Belarusian perspectives on the Ukraine conflict, reiterated the importance of Russia as an ally and a reliable partner and underscored the importance of securing a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

While reiterating Pakistan’s friendly ties with Belarus, the Ambassador highlighted the bilateral trade figures of 2021, which amounted to US $ 92.6 million, up more than 77% over 2020. He underscored the need for sustained efforts for trade promotion amid global and regional challenges. Highlighting the strengths of Pakistan in being a huge market of over 220 million consumers and its geo-strategic location, the Ambassador invited the Belarusian industry particularly agricultural machinery and milk processing sectors to benefit from the investment opportunities.