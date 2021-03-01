SAARC Chamber president congrats Governor Punjab on his son victory in Scottish Labour Party head

DNA

LAHORE, MAR 1 – President SAARC Chamber of Commerce Iftikhar Ali Malik Monday congratulated Governor Punjab Chaudhary Sarwar on winning Scottish labour party election by his son Anas Sarwar.

In a congratulatory message, Iftikhar Malik said that Anas Sarwar has continued a family tradition in political precedent setting by becoming the UK’s first Muslim to lead a party. He said Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar himself was also the first ever Muslim MP, elected to Glasgow Central in 1997 till 2010.Later he relinquished the UK citizenship 2013 before moving to Pakistan and joining PML N and PTI.

He said it’s great honour for Pakistan that father is serving the nation here while his stalwart son working for humanity and Muslim community in UK by joining a major political party in the UK. He said it’s an incredible and historic achievement and entire nation is proud of Anas.

MIftikhar Ali Malik hoped that Anas will keep on working closely to bring Pakistan and UK leadership together to each other in promoting trader and enhancing the economic cooperation besides further cementing bilateral relations between the two countries, he added.

He said Scottish Labour named Anas (37) as their new leader on Saturday ahead of an election for the country’s devolved parliament in May 06.He said dynamic the younger Sarwar was elected to lead Scottish Labour, beating fellow MSP Monica Lennon by 57.6% to 42.4% votes.

Born in Glasgow in 1983, Anas remembers his first political memory being a threat made against his mother.