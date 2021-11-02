SA beat Bang by six wickets in T20 WC

Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 : Kagiso Rabada took 3-20 and skipper Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 31 as South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday to edge closer to the semi-finals.

Rabada and fellow quick Anrich Nortje shared six wickets between them to skittle out Bangladesh for 84 in 18.2 overs in Abu Dhabi.

South Africa lost four wickets but Bavuma steered the team home in 13.3 overs to boost their semi-final hopes with three wins from four Super 12 matches.

Bangladesh officially bowed out of the race for the final four after losing all their four matches.

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.