Russia lifts ban on import of rice from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUN 11 (DNA) – Russia has lifted the ban on the import of rice from Pakistan from Friday (June 11) based on implementation of the DPP (Department of Plant Protection) plant quarantine division’s phytosanitary guidance document in rice establishments under Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Muhammad Sohail Shahzad, Director Technical Quarantine of DPP, was negotiating with the NPPO (National Plant Protection Organisation) Russia since last year for lifting the ban on import of Pakistani rice in Russia.

He provided Russia with all the requisite technical information, assurances on Pakistan plant quarantine system, pest surveillance and control programme in the rice-growing area and rice establishments.

Initially, four rice establishments, two from Karachi and one each from Lahore and Chiniot, have been approved by the NPPO Russia for the import of rice from Pakistan to Russia.

The permission to other rice units shall be subject to virtual verification by plant quarantine division of DPP. The farmers and industry have praised and commended the efforts of the Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, National Food Security Secretary Ghufran Memon, Director-General Allah Ditta Abid, Director Technical Quarantine Muhammad Sohail Shahzad and Trade Minister in Pakistani Embassy in Russia Nasir Hameed for taking up and pursuing this matter with the Russian authorities. = DNA

=======================