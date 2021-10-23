Roads in Lahore open up for traffic as TLP begins march to Islamabad

LAHORE, OCT 23: All roads in Lahore were opened for traffic on Saturday evening, according to the city’s deputy commissioner (DC), as the protest march by the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) moved outside the city’s limits on its way to Islamabad

Lahore DC Umer Sher Chattha said all roads in the city were open for traffic and the Metro bus service had partially resumed from Gajju Matta to Mao college.

In a statement issued by his office, the DC said he had toured various places in the city to review the current situation.

“Instructions have been issued to immediately remove obstacles from these areas and ensure the restoration of facilities like transport, Speedo bus, Metro, Orange line and ambulance,” he tweeted.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab police, the marchers had reached Muridke within the limits of Gujranwal district around 7pm in the evening.

Hours earlier, a spokesperson for Lahore police, Rana Arif, said the protesters had reached the Kala Shah Kaku Interchange and were planning to use the Grand Trunk Road to reach Islamabad.

In view of the development, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said it was likely the district police would block the entry and exit points of the interchange. “We advise avoiding travel in the vicinity,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who was in Dubai to watch Pakistan compete in the T20 cricket World Cup, returned home on Saturday on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive to monitor the situation, AFP reported.

On Friday, three policemen were martyred and several others injured in a clash with TLP workers. Two TLP workers who had sustained injuries during the clashes also passed away at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, the hospital’s mortuary confirmed.

Earlier on Saturday, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) had issued a list of roads that were closed for traffic amid the tense situation in Lahore.

According to the PSCA, the closed routes included Dubai Chowk to Scheme Mor, Kharak to Scheme Mor, Liaquat Chowk to Scheme Mor, Gulshan Ravi to Yateem Khana, Samanabad to Yateem Khana, Bandar Road Shell Pump to Yateem Khana, Babau Sabu to Motorway, Shahdara Chowk, Sagian Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge, Moon Market to Scheme Mor, Bijli Ghar to Scheme Mor, district courts to Sagian, Data Darbar to Pir Makki and Lahore Ring Road.

However, all routes are now functional for traffic, the Lahore DC confirmed.

Islamabad situation

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) also issued an alert, informing residents that Express Chowk was closed for traffic, adding that Margallah Road, Ayub Chowk, Nadra Chowk and Dhokri Chowk could be used alternatively.

“Diversion placed at 9th Avenue signal for both sides of traffic from IJP Rd. to Faizabad and from IJP Rd. to Stadium Rd. Alternatively, 9th Avenue can be used to enter Islamabad and Peshawar Rd can be used to for Rawalpindi,” it shared in a tweet.

In addition, Murree Road was closed for traffic from both, the police said, adding that traffic was being diverted to the Islamabad Highway for commuters going from Islamabad towards Murree Road.

“Diversion placed at Murree Rd. before Faizabad for traffic from Rawal Dam Chowk to Faizabad. Alternatively, Park Rd., Tramri Chowk and Lehtrar Rd can be used to reach Islamabad Hwy. Srinagar Hwy, 9th Av. and IJP Rd. can be used to reach Rawalpindi,” the ITP said.

It further said the metro bus service was suspended in Rawalpindi but was operational from the stop on IJP Road to the Pakistan Secretariat.

The group’s latest round of sit-ins began on Tuesday to put pressure on the Punjab government for the release of its chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, a son of its late founder Khadim Rizvi.

Rizvi is detained by the Punjab government since April 12 for “maintenance of public order (MPO)”. He was initially detained for three months and then again under the Anti-Terrorist Act on July 10. A federal review board is scheduled to take up the government’s reference against him today.