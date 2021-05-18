RCCI urges finance minister for budget consultations

RAWALPINDI, MAY 18 (DNA) – Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Mohammad Nasir Mirza has urged Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen to increase consultations with the business community for the upcoming budget 2021-2022.

In a statement, RCCI President Nasir Mirza said that the business community has high hopes for the Finance Minister as Tarin is an experienced man and we are hopeful that his policies would help stabilise the country’s economy and restore the confidence of the business community.

He said that a comprehensive budget proposal was prepared on the occasion of the International Chambers Summit (ICS 2021) organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber. These suggestions should be included in the budget, he added.

Former President and group leader Sohail Altaf said that all the former finance ministers have not been able to get good results due to lack of consultation with the business community. There was a dis-connect between the business community and the finance ministry. This is the right time to intensify consultation with the business community for the upcoming budget, he emphasized. We need constructive and comprehensive policies to put the economy on the right path rather than making new experiences or trying new things, he added.

The statements made by Shaukat Tareen before and after he became the Finance Minister are welcome. However, they must be acted upon. We urged FBR to find new taxpayers rather than burdening the existing taxpayers, he said.=DNA

