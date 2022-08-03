RCCI inks MoU with WCCI Malir

DNA

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Malir inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide women a platform to improve their networking and excel in the field of entrepreneurship.

The MOU signing ceremony was held at chamber house which was attended by President RCCI Ch Nadeem A Rauf along with Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Asim Mahmood Malik and Vice President Tallat Awan and representatives and members of WCCI Malir.

Ms. Nazli Abid Nisar, Founder & President Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Malir signed and exchanged MOU documents with RCCI President Nadeem Rauf.

President RCCI assured all kinds of support and cooperation to facilitate and empower women members. He said RCCI, being a proactive business facilitation entity, always took the lead for women entrepreneurs to get into the mainstream of the economy.

Under the agreement both organizations will provide all kinds of support and cooperation to facilitate and empower women members a platform to connect in Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) meetings.