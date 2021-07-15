RCCI Balochistan Business Opportunity Conference ends on a high note

Rawalpindi: /DNA/ – The Balochistan Business Opportunity Conference being organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBOIT) ends on a high note at a local hotel in Quetta.

Balochistan has special importance due to its geographical location. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has further improved its importance. Three marble zones are being made. Under a skill development programme polytechnic institutes are being established in the province. These remarks were made by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal who was the chief guest of the conference.

He said both the federal and provincial governments were paying special attention to development of Balochistan and launched various development projects in the province. For the first time, they have planned to establish nine border markers at the Pak-Iran border. He said steps are being taken to construct roads and provide facilities for trade activities. He said the government is making a road network in the province for boosting trade activities. It has constructed 2,500km roads and 1,800km roads will be constructed this year.

While lauding RCCI’s efforts for holding of a business conference in Balochistan to promote trade activities, CM Balochistan said that Pakistan is a country with a population of 220 million people which is itself a big market.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza said that the aim of the conference was to promote emerging investment opportunities in Balochistan, promotion of trade activities and improve networking. RCCI believes that CPEC is a game changer for the entire region, especially for Pakistan, and it will pave the way for enhancing ties with Central Asian countries. Representatives from BBOIT gave a detail presentation on investment opportunities in the province and highlighted the key initiatives of the Board and Government of Balochistan to facilitate the investors.

The conference was attended by ministers, secretary industries, Chairman Board of Investment Saeed Ahmed Sarpara, former president of Rawalpindi Chamber Zahid Latif Khan, senior vice president Osman Ashraf, vice president Shahraiz Malik, members of the executive committee and members of the chamber and industrialists. The conference delegates also paid a visit to Quetta Chamber of Commerce.