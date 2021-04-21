Quetta: 1 dead, 9 injured in Zarghun Road blast

QUETTA: One person died and nine others were injured in a blast that took place on the city’s Zarghun Road on Wednesday.

The blast occurred in the parking area of a hotel located near the Serena Chowk, said police. Several vehicles parked in the area were damaged due to the intensity of the blast, added police.

The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, said sources. Police said it is trying to figure out the intensity of the blast.

The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway.