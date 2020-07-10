QAU VC calls for collective efforts to overcome challentes

DNA

ISLAMABAD: VC QAU Emphazies over collaborative efforts to overcome challenges in Higher Education.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Vice-Chancellor Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) Islambad and Chairman Vice-Chancaellors Committee Pakistan has emphasized over collaborative efforts and close university alumni linkages to overcome various challenges confronted by the higher education institutions in Pakistan especially during and after COVID-19. He shared his views during the virtual interactive session organised by Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association Pakistan. Commenting over recent Golden Ages University ranking, VC QAU congratulated the faculty, employees and alumni over recent inclusion of Quaid-i-Azam University among top hundred universities. He termed this great recognition as outcome of untiring efforts and contribution by the QAU family. He was of the view that with provision of required financial support, QAU could win more laurels for the country both at regional and international levels. He suggested declaration of education emergency to overcome the financial and other challenges being faced by higher education institutions. He also highlighted various initiatives to facilitate QAU students and improving quality of teaching & research including establishment of first ever directorates of student affairs & academics and strengthening of incubation, career counseling & job placement centers. While commenting over 20 years celebrations of QAU Alumni Association, he appreciated two decades long contribution for their alma mater. He said that QAU would continue to work closely and benefit from the Alumni Association to undertake mega projects aimed at welfare of QAU students.

He also mentioned the untiring sincere efforts of Late Sikandar Ahmad Rai and his team for the development of QAU.