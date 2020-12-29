Punjab Education Minister Reveals Expected Decision on School Reopening
LAHORE – Education Minister Punjab, Dr. Murad Raas, has said that the provincial government would have no option but to extend the closure of educational institutes in Punjab if the ongoing Coronavirus related situation does not ameliorate.
While addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Dr. Murad noted that the provincial government is against shutting down educational institutes but it is the most viable option under current circumstances.
On Monday, Federal Educational Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, revealed that the Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) will be held on 4 January 2021 to deliberate on the reopening of educational institutions.
Last month, IPEMC, in light of the recommendations of NCOC, had announced to shut down educational institutes from 23 November 2020 to 10 January 2021 after the Coronavirus situation deteriorated all over the country.
