Punjab Education Minister Reveals Expected Decision on School Reopening

| December 29, 2020
LAHORE – Education Minister Punjab, Dr. Murad Raas, has said that the provincial government would have no option but to extend the closure of educational institutes in Punjab if the ongoing Coronavirus related situation does not ameliorate.

While addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Dr. Murad noted that the provincial government is against shutting down educational institutes but it is the most viable option under current circumstances.

On Monday, Federal Educational Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, revealed that the Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) will be held on 4 January 2021 to deliberate on the reopening of educational institutions.

Last month, IPEMC, in light of the recommendations of NCOC, had announced to shut down educational institutes from 23 November 2020 to 10 January 2021 after the Coronavirus situation deteriorated all over the country.

ISLAMABAD, DEC 29: Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ali Alizada and President Arif Alvi in a group photo with children with physical disabilities in a wheelchairs distribution ceremony organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.=DNA PHOTO

Disabled persons deserve access to education, jobs: Arif Alvi

DNA ISLAMABAD, DEC 29 – President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said disabled persons inRead More

BHC upholds DGTO decision barring all 30 bogus votes of 15 fake trade bodies

DNA LAHORE, DEC 29 (DNA) – Balouchistan High Court Tuesday upheld  DGTO decision barring allRead More

