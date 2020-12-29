BHC upholds DGTO decision barring all 30 bogus votes of 15 fake trade bodies

DNA

LAHORE, DEC 29 (DNA) – Balouchistan High Court Tuesday upheld DGTO decision barring all the 30 bogus votes of 15 fake trade bodies in the province which were to be cast in the annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in December 30 (Wednesday) tomorrow.

It was also ordered that Mrs Sonia and Mrs Mehreen Akhtar can not be nominees of Quetta Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Fpcci election.

Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai former President FPCCI and provincial chief UBG and Haji Jamal Uddin Achakzai had challenged these bogus votes on the grounds that these 15 trade bodies are not existing anywhere in the entire province and how their bogus votes can be included in the final list?

Khalid Tawab said Supreme Court also today restored the membership of Mian Zafar Iqbal from Faisalabad representing small chambers who is now contest VP election .

Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik said now UBG will sweep election with overwhelming majority of record highest number of votes in the history of country.