PTI leaders condemn attack on Dr Arsalan’s house

ISLAMABAD, APR 10 (DNA) — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders condemned an alleged raid on the residence of former focal person to former prime minister Imran Khan on Digital Media.

Asad Umar said that the raid on Arsalan Khalid house is highly condemnable and patriotic youth like him are an asset for the nation.

Dr Shehbaz Gill, close aide of Imran Khan, said that Arsalan Khalid is a patriot and he has to live in this country. “We knew that you would do this so last night I talked to him and asked him to shift to some safer place. The laptops and mobiles you have taken are nothing but professional work. Thank you.”

Fawad Chaudhry expressed his concern over the news of the ‘attack’ on the house of Dr Arsalan Khalid. He said that the whole PTI will stand with him in testing time. =DNA