PTI holds rally at Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat

Faisalabad, MAY 15: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is holding a rally at the Dhobi Ghat ground in Faisalabad. PTI chief Imran Khan has arrived in the city in a private plan that landed at around 6pm.

Other leaders, including Ali Mohammad Khan, started the event shortly hours before the sunset. Faisalabad is a traditional stronghold of PML-N and the interior minister, Rana Sanaullah, hails from this city.