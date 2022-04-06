PTI files no-trust motion against own PA dy speaker

Abid Raza

LAHORE, APR 06 (DNA) — The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was jolted by an “earthquake” on Wednesday in Punjab where it has submitted a no-confidence motion against its own deputy speaker of the provincial assembly.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly Speaker and PTI candidate for chief minister slot Pervaiz Elahi.

PML-N delegation comprising of Khawaja Salman Rafique, Samiullah Khan, Khalik Zahir Sindhu and Maulana Pir Ashraf Rasool visited Punjab Assembly Secretariat and filed the no-trust motion with the assembly secretary.

The PTI’s motion against Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari was submitted in the office of the Assembly Secretary after which the deputy speaker cannot summon the assembly session.

A big rift appeared in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the party brought a no-confidence motion against its own Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

However, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari asserted that he still could chair the session of the assembly despite a no-confidence motion against him.