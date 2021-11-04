Protest sit-in at National Highway continues after two brutal murders

By Nazir Siyal

KARACHI/LARKANA: National Highway blocked and thousands of vehicles on roads from connecting roads from Thatta and other parts to Karachi city since morning, after the brutal murders of two innocent villagers among a woman by sitting PPP MNAs and MPAs in Kambar-Shahdatkot district and Salar village rural Malir of Karachi jurisdictions here a day before.

As per reports, after killings of man Nazim Jokhio in rural part of Malir by MPA Jam Owais and others, while in Khairpur Joosu some 15 kilometers away from Larkana in Kamber-Shahdadkot district, the father of MPA Ganhwar Khan Isran and others opened indiscriminate firing and killed a young woman of Siyal community and injured several others on the spot filmed a video showing.

After the funeral of the slain Nazim Jokhio in Karachi, the family members protested on the National Highway, both tracks of the National Highway were closed and long queues of vehicles formed.

On the National Highway, the protesters burned tires and blocked the roads from Karachi to Thatta and chanted slogans against the police and the Sindh government.

Afzal Jokhio, the brother of the deceased Nazim Jokhio has alleged that his brother filmed a video of the foreigner hunters who were the guests of PPP MPA Jam Owais, on which Jam Owais called Nazim Jokhio to his house, tortured him and killed him.

The body of Nazim Jokhio was found near Malir Memon Goth, while a murder case has been registered against MPA Jam Owais, Niaz Salar and others.

On the other hand, the Sindh Chief Minister has taken notice of the murder and directed to bring justice to the heirs.

Police said that 35-year-old Nazim Jokhio son of Sujawal was killed by sticks and punches during an altercation at Jam House. An autopsy of his body has been conducted at Jinnah Hospital.

According to the victim’s brother, Sardar Jam Abdul Kareem, a member of the National Assembly, ordered his brother Nazim to be brought to the Jam House. When he went to the Jam House sometime later, he was told that his brother had died.

According to his family, Nazim Jokhio had viral video of the victim being hunted by influential people. After the video came to light, Nazim Jokhio was called home by the influential person in Malir.

He alleged that Nazim Jokhio was tortured to death during the talks.

It should be noted that Jam Owais is a member of Sindh Assembly from Thatta and his brother Jam Abdul Karim is a member of National Assembly from Malir.

Later, the victim had also recorded his own video saying that his life was in danger because certain elements were threatening him. He had asked authorities to put his video on record, his relatives said.

The incident enraged area residents and community members, who blocked the main National Highway and alleged that influential personalities were involved in the murder as the victim had made a video of some foreign hunters in his village

It should be noted that the body of a man was identified from Memon Goth who was identified as Nazim Jokhio.

Meanwhile, according to the journalists Kamran and Sajjad Shah a case was registered against five persons at Memon Goth police station last night against the kidnapping of young Nazim Jokhio for preventing Arab princes from hunting near Goth and making live video of them.

The accused were not arrested after burying the deceased. After the incident, the heirs and residents of the area sat on the National Highway from morning till night in which civil society, political and social personalities reached the sit-in and expressed their heartfelt condolences to the heirs.

On the occasion, MPA Sajid jokhio, Raja Razzaq, MPA Saleem Kalmati, Salman Murad reached the sit-in and expressed sympathy and full legal help to the heirs. Zain Shah, Marvi Palijo, Nazir Bhutto, Zain Shah, Yaqoob Khaskheli and others who participated in the sit-in on the occasion said that the late Nazim Jokhio was brutally killed. We are with the heirs in this hour of grief.