Prize distribution ceremony for 7th edition of ‘Jinnah young writers award’ held in Ankara

ISLAMABAD, DEC 24 /DNA/ – Awards ceremony for seventh edition of ‘Jinnah Young Writers Award’, essay competition was held in Ankara today. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by the Turkish Deputy Minister for National Education Ms. Celile Eren Okten and ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid.

Named after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, the essay competition is one of the key features of Pakistan Embassy’s public diplomacy endeavours and commitment to intellectual development. The essay competition is held annually among senior high school students of Turkiye. Theme for the 7th round of competition was ‘Enchanting Landscapes and Architectural Marvels: Exploring the beauty of Pakistan and Turkiye’.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Minister for National Education Ms. Celile Eren stated that joint initiatives, as Jinnah Young Writers Award exemplify our dedication to reinforcing the bonds of brotherhood and friendship, which we aim to bequeath to future generations as a sacred trust. She emphasized that the competition provided students the opportunity to enhance their creative writing skills and to gain a greater understanding of brotherly Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dr. Yousaf Junaid stated that “Iki devlet, Tek millet” (Two States – One Nation) best described fraternal Pakistan-Turkiye relationship, which is founded on common religious, cultural and linguistic affinities and a shared history. Ambassador Junaid highlighted that Pakistan Turkiye have always extended consistent and unequivocal support to each other on all issues and have stood shoulder to shoulder in difficult times. He underscored that Jinnah Young Writers Award was playing an important role in acquainting the younger generation with the glorious history of Pakistan Turkiye brotherhood and shared that Pakistan embassy would continue to organize the essay competition with greater participation in future.

While congratulating the students, Director General EU and Foreign Relations of the Ministry of National Education Ms. Toba Korkmaz said that the essays were truly reflective of cherished bond of Pakistan Turkiye friendship and our shared values. Sultan Ayhan from Mehmet Uzel Sosyal Bilimler Lisesi Burdur, clinched first position, the second prize went to Zeynep Ceren Seven of Ataturk Anadolu Lisesi Ordu and AbdulHadi Sahin of Tuzla Tugrulbey Anadolu Lisesi secured the third position. Isilay Veziroglu of Kumluca Kiz AIHL Antalya, Zeynep Oztek of Gol Anadolu Lisesi Kastamonu and Eren Ulug of Tarsus Fatih Anadolu Lisesi Mersin were awarded ‘Honourable Mention’.