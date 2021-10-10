Sunday, October 10, 2021
Main Menu

Prime Minister of Commonwealth of Dominica visits RIHS

| October 10, 2021

ISLAMABAD, OCT 10 /DNA/ – The Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit visited Rawal Institute of Health Sciences (RIHS).

The PM and his delegation first visited Rawal College of Medicine and Dentistry. The delegation then visited Rawal Medical and Dental Hospital where the event was marked to celebrate the opening of Rawal International University, Rawal college of Medicine and dentistry Dominica in the Caribbean Island, a joint venture of Rawal Institute of Health Sciences (RIHS) Islamabad and the Commonwealth of Dominica. DNA

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Taliban delegation ends discussions with U.S. delegation in Doha

Taliban representatives ended their discussions with a U.S. delegation in Doha and have begun a meeting with EuropeanRead More

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz joins long list of disgraced EU leaders

Austria‘s disgraced outgoing chancellor Sebastian Kurz joins a long list of European leaders who have had toRead More

Comments are Closed