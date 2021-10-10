Prime Minister of Commonwealth of Dominica visits RIHS

ISLAMABAD, OCT 10 /DNA/ – The Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit visited Rawal Institute of Health Sciences (RIHS).

The PM and his delegation first visited Rawal College of Medicine and Dentistry. The delegation then visited Rawal Medical and Dental Hospital where the event was marked to celebrate the opening of Rawal International University, Rawal college of Medicine and dentistry Dominica in the Caribbean Island, a joint venture of Rawal Institute of Health Sciences (RIHS) Islamabad and the Commonwealth of Dominica. DNA