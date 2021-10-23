Saturday, October 23, 2021
Presidential candidates to hold meetings in Tashkent and Syrdarya region

| October 23, 2021

TASHKENT, OCT 23: The election campaign for the Presidential Elections in Uzbekistan continues. Presidential candidates continue visiting the regions of the country to meet with voters.

On October 18, meetings were held with voters of Presidential candidates in Syrdarya region – from the Ecological Party Narzullo Oblamuradov, in Jizzakh region – from the Social Democratic Party “Adolat” Bakhrom Abdukhalimov.

On October 19, meetings with voters of presidential candidates will take place in the city of Tashkent – from the People’s Democratic Party Maqsuda Vorisovathe Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Democratic Party “Milliy Tiklanish” Alisher Qodirov, in Syrdarya region – from the Social Democratic Party “Adolat” Bakhrom Abdukhalimov.

At the meetings, the candidates will present their pre-election programs, answer voters’ questions, call for active participation in the elections.

