President of Ukraine congratulates Azerbaijani leader
BAKU, Dec 24: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs, referring to the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.
Zelensky congratulated the head of state on his birthday anniversary, wished him success in his presidential activities and good health.
