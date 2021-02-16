Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

President Alvi greets PN for successfully hosting AMAN-21

KARACHI, FEB 16 (DNA) – President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan Navy Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21 will pave the way to make the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all stakeholders.

Addressing the concluding ceremony in Karachi today (Tuesday), he congratulated Pakistan Navy for successfully hosting of AMAN-21 and reaffirming Pakistan s resolve for promoting peace and security in the region.

The President thanked the participating regional and extra-regional navies for displaying their commitment to collaborative maritime security despite COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Arif Alvi also observed various operational manoeuvres and drills during the International Fleet Review. The Fleet Review also featured an impressive Fly Past by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and participating foreign aircraft followed by Man and Cheership by participating ships.

Speaking on the occasion, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi reaffirmed that the Pakistan Navy will continue to play active role in enhancing regional maritime security individually and in collaboration with partner navies.

During Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2021, up to 45 countries participated in the exercise with their Naval warships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers

Ambassadors, High Commissioners, senior military officers, Defence and Naval Attaches from various countries also witnessed the event.  = DNA

