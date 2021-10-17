Preparations in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) across country

Islamabad : Preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) with great religious zeal and fervor on Tuesday are in full swing across the country.

Special conferences, big congregations, processions, and Mehfil-e-Milad will be arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind.

In connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW), a two-day Rehmatal-lil-Alameen Conference will be held in Islamabad under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

All government and private buildings, houses, shops, markets, bazaars, mosques and streets are being decorated with colourful lights and buntings.

Meanwhile, a Mehfil-e-Sama in connection with Ashra-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alamin (PBUH) was held at in Islamabad.

A large number of parliamentarians and common people attended the event.

Talking to media on this occasion, Minister for Railways Azam Swati said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) will be celebrated on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal with great religious zeal and fervor.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the government, as per special directions of the Prime Minister, is celebrating 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal across the country in a befitting manner to pay huge tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).