PPP senator donates LED lights for Islamabad Tennis Complex

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has taken the initiative to promote sports specially game of tennis as Senator Salim Mandviwala has donated LED lights for Islamabad Tennis Complex to provide the opportunities to youngsters to excel their skills.

According to the details, hundreds of young players come to Islamabad Tennis Complex for training every day but they were facing problems due to faulty floodlights in the complex.

On the request of PPP senator Taj Haider who is also chief executive of Islamabad Tennis Complex, Senator Salim Mandviwala has installed LED lights to give gift for young tennis players.

Speaking on the occasion, Salim Mandviwala said that the young players are the important asset of the country, who will provide all possible support to provide facilities.

He said that tennis is an international sport and Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, including the Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Tennis Federation should also encourage young tennis players.

Earlier Senator Taj Haider, Chief Executive of Islamabad Tennis Complex, thanked Senator Saleem Mandviwala for his cooperation and said that we are trying to provide opportunities to as many young players as possible to show their talent in tennis as Islamabad Tennis Complex is playing the role of a nursery for the development of tennis in Pakistan.