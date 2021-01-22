Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PPP rejects formation of Broadsheet scandal inquiry committee

| January 22, 2021
5d085e01cf09c3ca720be4e48ed10144_XL

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rejected the formation of inquiry committee by Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe the Broadsheet scandal.

Senior leader of the PPP, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari while showing reservations on the inquiry committee termed it as an attempt to distort the facts.

He alleged that appointment of the committee chairman shows the dishonesty of the government. Broadsheet is an important issue and the PPP demands impartial inquiry into the matter.
The federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday had formed an inquiry committee on the Broadsheet scandal.

It is pertinent to mention here that UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Mousavi in an interview had said that he was offered a $25 million bribe to drop an asset probe against the Sharif family.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Untitled

Romanians celebrate union of Romanian Principalities on 24 January

BUCHAREST (DNA) – Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan Nicolae Goia has said every year onRead More

5d085e01cf09c3ca720be4e48ed10144_XL

PPP rejects formation of Broadsheet scandal inquiry committee

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rejected the formation of inquiry committee by PrimeRead More

  • PM directs to take all necessary steps to increase exports on priority basis

  • Tabish expresses feelings as he attends first-ever Pakistan camp

  • SHC summons DG NAB Karachi in Aijaz Jakhrani assets case

  • APNS President and Secretary General Offer Condolences

  • Out-of-turn promotion of police officers up for debate in Supreme Court

  • Joe Biden reverses Trump’s Muslim ban

  • Shibli opposes summoning of Justice ® Javed Iqbal

  • Pakistan urges world to hold India accountable

    • Comments are Closed