PPP rejects formation of Broadsheet scandal inquiry committee

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rejected the formation of inquiry committee by Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe the Broadsheet scandal.

Senior leader of the PPP, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari while showing reservations on the inquiry committee termed it as an attempt to distort the facts.

He alleged that appointment of the committee chairman shows the dishonesty of the government. Broadsheet is an important issue and the PPP demands impartial inquiry into the matter.

The federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday had formed an inquiry committee on the Broadsheet scandal.

It is pertinent to mention here that UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Mousavi in an interview had said that he was offered a $25 million bribe to drop an asset probe against the Sharif family.