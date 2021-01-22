PM directs to take all necessary steps to increase exports on priority basis

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to take all necessary steps to increase exports on priority basis.

Chairing the weekly review meeting of priority sectors in Islamabad, the Prime Minister called for the formulation of a comprehensive action plan to increase the exports of valuable items.

Chairing the meeting on Knowledge Economy, the Prime Minister sought suggestions for increasing the development budget for education.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the strategy for education and promotion of 12 modern technologies of great importance in the future and was informed that Pakistan Austrian University of Applied Sciences and Engineering at Haripur Hazara has been completed in a record time of 2.5 years.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the teaching of modern sciences is very important to change the destiny of the nation and for this purpose establishment of international standard institutions is a good step.

In another meeting on Agriculture, the Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of the Food Security Dashboard set up in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Policy Institute.

The Prime Minister was informed that the capacity of the relevant departments of the provinces is being enhanced to compile data for decision making.

Imran Khan updated on strict monitoring of sugar sales and obtaining information from flour mills to get accurate data.

Appreciating the measures Prime Minister said food security is of utmost importance to Pakistan in the next ten years so the plan should be strictly followed.