Power Suspension Schedules For 11th September 2021.

Islamabad, 09 Sep 21: According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, System Maintenance/Development Work is in process. Therefore power supply of below mentioned feeders/areas will be temporary suspended as per given schedule:

On 11th September From 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Boreen, Chip Board, Industrial, Shams Colony Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Gulshanabad, Major Masood Kayani, BB Shaheed, Rata, Race Course, Mangtal Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM Islampura, Burhan, Hassan Abdal, KSB, Shafi Chauhan Feeders From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, EME Complex, AMC, AFIRM, CM Pak Zong, Rahara, Bahria Enclave, PHA, Isolation Hospital, Pak Enclave, Chatta Bakhtawar, Chawan Syedan Shah, Basharat Feeder and surrounding areas will remain off. IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage. If the work is completed ahead of time, the power supply can be restored even before the scheduled time.