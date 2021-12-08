Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Main Menu

Power shut down in Kharian city

| December 8, 2021

M Nadeem

KHARIAN: Schedule of GEPCO Kharian sub division has been issued. According to a news shared by the office of SDO Farhan Akram there will be an electricity shut down due to annual line repairs.

In this regard Kharian city, main bazar, IJ colony feeders on 13, 20, 28 December Karyala and Saeed Shaheed feeders on 8,15,23,30 and Jandanwala feeder on 29 December will remain closed from 10 AM to 4 PM.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pak beat Bang by an innings and eight runs in second Test

DHAKA , DEC 08 : Sajid Khan bagged his career-best 12-128 as Pakistan completed cleanRead More

US Consulate delegation meets Minister for Livestock & Fisheries

Nazir H Siyal KARACHI: /DNA/ – Engineer Abdul Bari Khan Patafi, Minister for Livestock andRead More

Comments are Closed