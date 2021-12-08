Power shut down in Kharian city

M Nadeem

KHARIAN: Schedule of GEPCO Kharian sub division has been issued. According to a news shared by the office of SDO Farhan Akram there will be an electricity shut down due to annual line repairs.

In this regard Kharian city, main bazar, IJ colony feeders on 13, 20, 28 December Karyala and Saeed Shaheed feeders on 8,15,23,30 and Jandanwala feeder on 29 December will remain closed from 10 AM to 4 PM.