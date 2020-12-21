PNCA launches Musical Series Seen Studio

DNA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan National Council of Arts on Monday initiated a musical series entitled “Seen Studio.” The series aimed to conduct recording sessions of all kinds of musical genres like pop, classical, folk, fusion etc. with a limited audience.

The musical sequel is meant to provide a recreational platform to its audience trapped by the 2nd wave of the pandemic which restricted the music lover’s mobility.

At the same time, this is another opportunity to experience diverse musical forms of Pakistan. First two episodes of this series have been recorded at PNCA auditorium without audience which will be launched on 1st of January on the occasion of New Year at PNCA official Facebook page.