PM urges Int’l community to holistically counter Islamophobia
Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to holistically counter Islamophobia.
In a tweet on Tuesday, he expressed his grief and sorrow over the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario.
Imran Khan said this condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries.
« COVID-19 infection rate falls below 3pc in Pakistan (Previous News)
Related News
PM urges Int’l community to holistically counter Islamophobia
Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to holistically counter Islamophobia.Read More
COVID-19 infection rate falls below 3pc in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD : The number of COVID-19 cases is on the decline with every passing dayRead More
Comments are Closed