Tuesday, June 8, 2021
PM urges Int’l community to holistically counter Islamophobia

June 8, 2021

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to holistically counter Islamophobia.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he expressed his grief and sorrow over the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario.

Imran Khan said this condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries.

