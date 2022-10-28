PM to address key issues of business community – Hanif Abbasi

Islamabad, OCT 28 /DNA/ – Former SAPM Hanif Abbasi said that he would arrange a meeting of ICCI delegation with the Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif to resolve the key issues of the business community including the establishment of a new industrial estate in the region and the representation of ICCI in the CDA board. He said this while addressing as Chief Guest a dinner reception hosted by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to pay tribute to his role in de-sealing of the Centaurus Mall, which was attended by a large number of business community of the twin cities.

Hanif Abbasi thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for solving this issue. He said that Saudi Arabia has shown interest to invest US$ 30 billion in Pakistan, which would boost our economy. He said that the government is working to reduce energy cost to facilitate the growth of business activities. He said that he will take up the issue of gas shortage for commercial consumers with the government. He emphasized that the business community should maintain unity in its ranks and assured that he will continue to raise his voice to protect the interests of traders in future as well.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry paid tribute to former SAPM Hanif Abbasi for his great efforts in resolving the issue of Centaurus Mall and said that the business community of the region is grateful to him for this favour. He said that Hanif Abbasi has always raised his voice for the rights of traders, which is laudable. He said that the trend of constructing high rise buildings in the Capital is on the rise and stressed that the CDA should arrange fire tenders for them to deal with any emergency situation. He said that SNGPL has issued notices to suspend natural gas supply to commercial consumers for three months in winter and they are being asked to switch to LNG gas which is very expensive. He said LNG will increase manifold the cost of doing business and badly hit many businesses including the hotels and restaurants. He urged that the government should review its decision and address this issue in consultation with the stakeholders.

Group leader Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Hanif Abbasi has done a great job by solving an important issue, which has created positive feelings about the government in the business community of the twin cities. He lauded the efforts of the government for providing quality transport to the citizens of Islamabad as it will solve an old issue of the citizens and greatly facilitate their travelling.

Former MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Saqib Rafique, ICCI former Presidents Khalid Javed, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders President Tariq Jadoon, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran President Ajmal Baloch, Markazi Tanzeem-eTajiran President Kashif Chaudhry, Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders Group Leader Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha and Islamabad Goods Transport Association Group Leader Chaudhry Wajid Ayub and Faad Waheed Senior Vice President ICCI also spoke at the occasion and lauded the services of Hanif Abbasi for the traders.