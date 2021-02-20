PM takes notice of missing persons families’ sit-in

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan, taking note of the

ongoing sit-in by the families of missing persons in Islamabad, has

assured of government cooperation and that he would soon meet with

representatives of the affected families.

At the direction of the Prime Minister, Federal Minister for Human

Rights Dr Shireen Mazari visited the protest camp at D Chowk and met the

families of the alleged missing persons.

Dr Mazari conveyed the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he

requested the families to end the sit-in. The Prime Minister assured

that he would soon meet the representative committee of the families.

The families were asked to provide a list of missing persons to the

Minister of Human Rights so that the details of their loved ones and the

current situation can be ascertained before the PM meets with the

representatives of the affected families.

During the meeting with Dr Shireen Mazari, the affected families

demanded to ensure the recovery of their loved ones on priority basis,

to which the Federal Minister said that their demands would be conveyed

to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would extend all

possible cooperation to the families. DNA

=======