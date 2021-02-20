PM takes notice of missing persons families’ sit-in
ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan, taking note of the
ongoing sit-in by the families of missing persons in Islamabad, has
assured of government cooperation and that he would soon meet with
representatives of the affected families.
At the direction of the Prime Minister, Federal Minister for Human
Rights Dr Shireen Mazari visited the protest camp at D Chowk and met the
families of the alleged missing persons.
Dr Mazari conveyed the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he
requested the families to end the sit-in. The Prime Minister assured
that he would soon meet the representative committee of the families.
The families were asked to provide a list of missing persons to the
Minister of Human Rights so that the details of their loved ones and the
current situation can be ascertained before the PM meets with the
representatives of the affected families.
During the meeting with Dr Shireen Mazari, the affected families
demanded to ensure the recovery of their loved ones on priority basis,
to which the Federal Minister said that their demands would be conveyed
to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would extend all
possible cooperation to the families. DNA
