Pm Summons High Level Meeting For Decision On Nab Chairman Appointment

| October 5, 2021

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a high level meeting for appointment of the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today.

The high level huddle will sit to discuss and take decision about appointment of the chief of the accountability bureau.

It is to be mentioned here that the incumbent Chairman NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal’s four-year term is completing on October 8.

The meeting will be attended by Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and other aides of the prime minister Imran Khan.

A summary will be produced in the session to extend the tenure of incumbent Chairman NAB, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, according to sources.

After approval in the meeting, the summary will be forwarded to the President of Pakistan for his endorsement, sources said.

The meeting chaired by the prime minister will be held after a session of the federal cabinet which is also scheduled today, according to sources.

