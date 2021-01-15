PM to perform groundbreaking of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road
LAHORE : Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform groundbreaking of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road today (Friday).
The project will be completed at a cost of over Rs5 billion. The 43 kilometre-long road will be built under Public-Private partnership.
Prime Minister Khan will be arriving in Lahore today for a day-long visit. During the visit, sources said, he will hold important meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, high officials and other noted personalities.
CM Buzdar will brief the prime minister about the provincial matters. The prime minister will also chair a meeting pertaining to universal health coverage plan. He will also inaugurate “inspector-less regime” program to facilitate the industries and factories.
