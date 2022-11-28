PM offers condolence to Indonesian President over loss of precious lives due to earthquake

ISLAMABAD, NOV 28 /DNA/ – In a telephone conversation held with Indonesian President Joko Widodo today, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences on the loss of precious lives and assets due to the earthquake that hit West Java region in Indonesia last week.

The Prime Minister observed that the people of Pakistan could feel the anguish of their Indonesian brothers and sister, having recently suffered immensely due to natural calamities. Thanking the President of Indonesia for the assistance provided by the Government of Indonesia for the victims of floods in Pakistan, the Prime Minister offered to extend Pakistan’s support for relief efforts underway in Indonesia.