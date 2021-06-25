PM Khan to visit Uzbekistan on July 13: Uzbek envoy

Zafar Bakhtawari said on the occasion that the dream of the Pakistani people is to reach Tashkent in four hours by train from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The extension of ML-1 rail project between Uzbekistan and Pakistan will be a breakthrough for centuries. Zafar Bakhtawari

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Mr. Aybek Arif Usmanov, has said that the road and rail link from Karachi and Gwadar to Uzbekistan via Peshawar will be an important milestone in regional cooperation. And it is not appropriate to wait for peace in Afghanistan. The prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will be attending the conference of the countries of South Asian and Central Asia in Tashkent on July 13 as a special guest and it will in a mile stone in regional co-operation. He expressed these views at his Embassy here on Friday while talking to Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman, Pakistan Central Asia Friendship Association. He said that the people of Uzbekistan are eagerly awaiting the visit of Imran Khan and Minister of Commerce Abdul Razzaq Daud will attend the Uzbek-Pakistan Business Forum on July 12. He said that airline service between Pakistan and Uzbekistan would be resumed from July.

Zafar Bakhtawari said on the occasion that the dream of the Pakistani people is to reach Tashkent in four hours by train from Islamabad. And the ML-1 project will be an important step in fulfilling that dream. We have wasted thirty years in realizing this dream and now our future generations will not forgive us for further delay in it. He added that peace in Afghanistan is important not only for Pakistan and Uzbekistan but also for Afghanistan and its neighboring countries. Waqar Bakhtawari emphasized on trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and the importance of direct air link between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Zafar Bakhtawari presented his newly published book Jahan Dost to the ambassador of Uzbekistan.

Zafar Bakhtawari said on the occasion that the dream of the Pakistani people is to reach Tashkent in four hours by train from Islamabad. And the ML-1 project will be an important step in fulfilling that dream. We have wasted thirty years in realizing this dream and now our future generations will not forgive us for further delay in it. He added that peace in Afghanistan is important besides Pakistan and Uzbekistan as well as for Afghanistan and its neighboring countries. Waqar Bakhtawari emphasized on trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and new direct flights between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Zafar Bakhtawari presented his newly published book Jahan Dost to the ambassador of Uzbekistan. Waqar Bakhtawari was also present on the occasion.