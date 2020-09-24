Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM Khan to effectively raise Kashmir issue at UNGA session: FM Qureshi

| September 24, 2020
ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will effectively raise Kashmir issue at the ongoing UN General Assembly (UNGA) session like the last year, drawing the world attention to the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a statement, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we demand that the restrictions imposed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir should be immediately lifted and the communication blackout should be ended.

He said the amendments in the domicile laws by the Indian government to illegally change the demography of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir should immediately be reversed.

FM Qureshi said India resorts to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control to divert attention whenever it faces domestic pressure or the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir goes out of its control.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising voice for Kashmiris at the UN General Assembly forum.

He said the international community will have to take the Kashmir issue seriously because if tension increases between two nuclear states, peace and stability of the region will get threatened.

